Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.35.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 18.03%. Analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 295,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

