Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.58.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average is $93.81.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

