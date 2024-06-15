LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.07

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 35019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

