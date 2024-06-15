Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

