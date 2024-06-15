Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $32.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of LOVE opened at $24.25 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $375.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.86.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $72,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $72,338.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter worth $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 515.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

