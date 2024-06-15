Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.
Martin Raymond Danziger Rip also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 25,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.
Lumina Gold Stock Performance
Shares of LUM opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. Lumina Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$232.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lumina Gold Company Profile
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
