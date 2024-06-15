Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Martin Raymond Danziger Rip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 25,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUM opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. Lumina Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$232.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUM

Lumina Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.