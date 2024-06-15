LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Director Arun Gupta Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) Director Arun Gupta acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.31 and a beta of 0.85. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LXP. StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 869.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after buying an additional 158,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,529,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4,618.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,443,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,377 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,643,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.