Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mama’s Creations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Mama’s Creations’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAMA. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MAMA opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $238.46 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,069,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mama’s Creations by 185.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 513,824 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

