Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.99. 16,011,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 65,266,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,002,000 after acquiring an additional 441,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 410,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after buying an additional 296,776 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.