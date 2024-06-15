Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 3.3 %

VAC stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.