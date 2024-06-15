Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.40.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 3.30. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,797,000 after buying an additional 103,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,083,000 after buying an additional 87,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,064,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,035,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,924,000 after buying an additional 215,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

