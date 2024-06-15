Matthew Stephen Bell Sells 15,557 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70.

CEU stock opened at C$6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.83.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEU. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.69.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

