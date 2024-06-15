Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Up to $4.84

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.99. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 2,214,889 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 34.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

