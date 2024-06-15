Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Up 4.3%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. 1,322,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,332,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

