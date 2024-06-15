Metal (MTL) Hits Market Cap of $83.39 Million

Metal (MTL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Metal has a market cap of $83.39 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00001891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

