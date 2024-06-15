Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.63 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001707 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $37.63 million and approximately $323,187.77 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,977,407 coins and its circulating supply is 33,276,556 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,970,989 with 33,271,703 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.10157048 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $328,193.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

