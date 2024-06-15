MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Up 146.6% in May

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 146.6% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 389,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 86,927 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 542,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 912,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

