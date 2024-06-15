MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Up 146.6% in May

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 146.6% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.89.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
