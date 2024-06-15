Michael Praeger Sells 29,192 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at $113,279,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Praeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Praeger sold 43,738 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $485,929.18.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32.

AvidXchange Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $10.83 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. Research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

