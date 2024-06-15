Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,162,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $35,920,047,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,987,007 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,152,647,000 after buying an additional 2,456,190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $9,625,201,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,505,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,591,126,000 after acquiring an additional 277,881 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $442.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $443.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

