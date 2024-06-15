Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Jon Congleton Sells 16,607 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $212,071.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,526.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jon Congleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $203,187.08.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MLYS opened at $12.58 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,508 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,234,000. SR One Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,016,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

