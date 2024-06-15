Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $13.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $806.57 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $822.48. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $711.08 and a 200 day moving average of $670.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.