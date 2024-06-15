Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MNST. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monster Beverage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 28.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.