Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after buying an additional 241,507 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 211.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113,779 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 86.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 81,507 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 758,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,211,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

