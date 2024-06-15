Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

Shares of MHGVY stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Mowi ASA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

Mowi ASA Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.