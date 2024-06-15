Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mowi ASA Stock Performance
Shares of MHGVY stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Mowi ASA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend
Mowi ASA Company Profile
Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mowi ASA
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.