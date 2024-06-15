MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $978.0 million-$980.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Baird R W lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of MSM opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

