Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Mynd.ai, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 27,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 11,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

Mynd.ai Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Mynd.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mynd.ai, Inc operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mynd.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynd.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.