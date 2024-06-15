Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Mynd.ai, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 27,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 11,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.
Mynd.ai Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Mynd.ai Company Profile
Mynd.ai, Inc operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries.
