Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) Stock Price Down 2%

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 25,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 191,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Nature’s Miracle Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82.

Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Miracle

About Nature’s Miracle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nature’s Miracle stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:NMHI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.17% of Nature’s Miracle at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products.

