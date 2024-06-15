Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) Stock Price Down 2%

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 25,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 191,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Nature’s Miracle Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82.
Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Miracle
About Nature’s Miracle
Nature's Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nature’s Miracle
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Miracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Miracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.