Navcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26,075.75 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,075.75 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00080433 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010805 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

