Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APLD. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.40.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $571.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 4.38. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 161,250 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 110.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 606,347 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $856,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

