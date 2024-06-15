Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2024

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NML opened at $7.68 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Read More

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.