Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NML opened at $7.68 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $7.88.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile
