Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

NBXG opened at 12.71 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 9.31 and a fifty-two week high of 12.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 11.98 and its 200 day moving average is 11.57.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

