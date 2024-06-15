Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance
NBXG opened at 12.71 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 9.31 and a fifty-two week high of 12.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 11.98 and its 200 day moving average is 11.57.
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.