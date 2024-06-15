Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Trading 4.5% Higher

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.85. 75,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 108,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Neurogene

Neurogene Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.73.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at $9,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurogene by 906.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 457,062 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the first quarter worth $274,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.