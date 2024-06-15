NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Shares Up 0.6%

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.32 and last traded at 0.32. 115,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 45,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.31.

NevGold Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.27.

About NevGold

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project located in British Columbia, Canada.

