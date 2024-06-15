NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Boosted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 209,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 153,877 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 206,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $7,171,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

