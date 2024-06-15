NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.62.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE
NICE Stock Down 0.1 %
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 22.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 187.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 156.6% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.