NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.66% from the company’s previous close.

Get NICE alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

NICE Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $167.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NICE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of NICE by 5,255.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.