NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$133.55 million during the quarter.
