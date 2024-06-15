Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 76.3% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $89,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $430.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

