Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,899 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.