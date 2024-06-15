Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Novartis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $105.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average of $100.58.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

