Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

