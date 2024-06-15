Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Shares Up 0.1%

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$44.23 and last traded at C$44.13. Approximately 218,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 329,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -882.60, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.29.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

