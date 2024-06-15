Octagon Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 292,000 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,000. RAPT Therapeutics comprises about 1.2% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. FMR LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,778,000 after purchasing an additional 308,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after acquiring an additional 76,356 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,082,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,112 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 657,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 86,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

