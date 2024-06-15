Octagon Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,870 shares during the quarter. Reneo Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.6% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 6.75% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $495,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reneo Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 414,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $637,992.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,672,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,178.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $1.66 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.01.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

