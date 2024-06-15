Octagon Capital Advisors LP Has $1.70 Million Position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Inozyme Pharma comprises 0.3% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 242,080 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,885,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 505,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 677,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426,961 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INZY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 2.3 %

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.