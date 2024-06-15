Octagon Capital Advisors LP Purchases 491,300 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,300 shares during the period. Alpine Immune Sciences comprises approximately 3.8% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.14% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $23,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at $76,810,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,703,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,131,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,610,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.15. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

