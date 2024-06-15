Octagon Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

ACRS stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.06.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,395,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,608.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

