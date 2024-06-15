Octagon Capital Advisors LP Sells 447,143 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,143 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics makes up 2.2% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.