Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $237.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $238.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

