OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 170,239 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,239 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $28,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,807,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 356,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 22,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.